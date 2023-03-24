Gun and ammunition seized in Kingston Eastern

The Kingston Eastern police seized a firearm and several rounds of ammunition during a snap raid on Shoe Lane, Kingston 16, on Friday.

The Elletson Road police say about 2: 22 p.m., lawmen discovered the pistol and magazine containing 15 cartridges during a search at a premises.

No one was arrested in connection to the seizure.

