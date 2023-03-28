Teen Westmoreland burn victim, father coming home to Jamaica

Westmoreland burn victim Adrianna Laing and her father Adrian are now making their way back home to Jamaica after the teen received medical care in the United States.

The schoolgirl was discharged from Shriners Children's Hospital in Boston and she and her father today flew to Fort Lauderdale in Florida where they were met by Jamaica's Consul General for the Southern USA, Oliver Mair.

The father and daughter are travel to Jamaica on Thursday.

Adrianna's ordeal began when her family house in Springfield, Westmoreland was gutted by fire last September.

Adrianna is the lone survivor of the tragic inferno that took the lives of her three younger brothers – nine-year-old Adrianno Laing and seven-year-old twins Jorden and Jayden Laing.

Adrianna was first taken to the University Hospital of the West Indies for treatment for third-degree burns.

Some US$40,000 was raised to fly her to the United States for further treatment.

Adrianna was treated at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

After undergoing some 18 life-saving operations, Adrianna was transferred to Shriners Children Hospital for rehabilitation.

