JUTC drivers remain off the job

Operations at the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) are still being impacted by drivers who are on strike.

The drivers have been protesting since yesterday afternoon to express their dissatisfaction with the government's new compensation system.

The bus company says teams from its finance department are meeting with the drivers to resolve the issue.

The JUTC says it continues to urge commuters to make alternative arrangements for transportation until normality is restored.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.