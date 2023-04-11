Growth & Jobs | Made in Manchester head wants more support for female-owned MSMEs

MANDEVILLE, Manchester:

Annette Salmon, CEO of 20Twenty Strategies and founder of the Made in Manchester expo, is calling for greater support to maximise the exposure of small female-owned businesses and the products and services they offer in the central Jamaica parish.

Having provided the women with a platform to showcase their goods and services and create partnerships for continued growth for the past seven years, Salmon said there is now a greater demand.

She says there has been significant growth to the previous database of over 5,000 entrepreneurs.

“This year we had so many new people reaching out to us. This is the first year we did not have to do a promo drive or send a lot of emails … All 42 exhibitors today pretty much came through social media.”

Salmon says the growth indicates the level of assistance these entrepreneurs need to take their businesses to the next level and reinforces her call for a business hub.

“My vision for Manchester is to have a conference centre – a facility that can house events like these, so we don’t have to be looking around for space. ScotiaBank Mandeville has been particularly helpful to us over the last two years, allowing us to use their parking area, but we have outgrown the space.”

She added, “The conference would not only allow us to host events like these but have incubators, kiosks where micro and small business can on an everyday basis have their goods and services being sold … Manchester deserves that.”

Salmon said the project to realise this dream is in the early stages and potential partners and investors are welcome to join the cause.

“The funders, donors etc. would take care of a lot of the hiccups. Business owners would enjoy lower rates … This event is like a bare bones event. It needs sponsorship, it needs funding, to get and give more to the businesses … Persons can reach out by calling (876)5453352 or email us at 20twentystrategies@gmail.com,” she said.

With a passion for the micro and small business sector and providing avenues for capacity building Salmon is anticipating the full support of like-minded investors.

“I am looking for partners who believe in small businesses. During COVID we saw for a fact that the micro and small businesses are the backbone of our economy. We need everybody, micro, small, even nanos to play their part in making our parish viable, sustainable and economically strong.”

With more than a dozen start-up booths on display, some of which were sponsored by Knutsford Express, businesses as young as six months and up to two years old had the opportunity for the first time to promote their goods and services at an expo.

Among the start-ups that showcased their unique artistry in cake baking and decorating, beauty and wellness, fashion, décor and healthy treats, were: Chie by Kadeisha Page – with fashionable hair care accessories, Inspired Canvas by Leshana Campbell, Glacage by Gabrielle Wright – offering cakes and pastries, Builders Power punch by Kris-San Bailey, Fi Wi Honey by Giselle Grant, and Zesti Haven by Leanna Lowthan – offering healthy vegan treats.

“Chie is my side businesses, I am actually an art teacher, but I am looking forward to promoting and growing my business. I started in 2020 and when I started I realised a lot of people were doing headbands and scrunchies but I decided I would continue and I realise there was still a market. My advice to others who want to start a business, just do it,” said Page.