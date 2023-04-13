Corporate Hands | Boom Energy Drink partners with Food For The Poor to ‘Build Back the Love’

Chairman of Food For The Poor (FFP) Andrew Mahfood (centre) shows off an FFP and Wisynco barrel cooler to Marketing Manager at Wisynco Karen Rosen and Director of Marketing at Wisynco Francois Chalifour, during the ‘Build Back the Love for Jamaica’ initiative and ‘Boom with Love’ launch, held at FFP’s headquarters in St Catherine on Wednesday, April 5. The coolers will be donated to some of the families who receive homes from the charity as a way to kick-start entrepreneurial ventures that will assist them financially.