BPO sector bracing for expected AI invasion

WESTERN BUREAU:

GLORIA HENRY, vice-president for business processing outsourcing and logistics at the Port Authority of Jamaica, says artificial intelligence (AI) will help to further transform Jamaica as a preferred destination as well as play a pivotal role in driving excellent customer satisfaction.

Henry, who was speaking at the recent corporate launch of the Global Service Association of Jamaica (GSAJ) Outsourcing2Jamaica conference, in Montego Bay, noted that players in the global service sector have been preparing for the impact of the advanced usage of artificial intelligence.

“Our position is that we are not fearing AI, we are preparing for its impact, and the opportunities that we can exploit,” said Henry, noting that the technology is not new and has been used to manage large workforces and deploy resources to align their needs.

Henry’s declaration comes two weeks ahead of the GSAJ’s Outsourcing2Jamaica conference, which will be staged between May 10 and 11 at the Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort in St James.

The conference, the GSAJ’s signature event, which is in its fourth year, will be held under the theme, ‘Ahead of the Curve’, and will feature several local and international experts in the outsourcing sector.

“Using machinery and artificial intelligence is absolutely right. Sagicor Bank using it, National Commercial Bank using it … a lot of other institutions here are using it. And we, within the call centres, have been pushing it since 2016,” said Henry.

According to Henry, who is vastly experienced in the sector, AI along with machine learning and other intelligent and enabling technologies, will only augment the transformation services within a call centre to increase productivity and reduce cost.

“It is said that AI-powered contact centres will be at the forefront of driving better customer satisfaction and experiences through a better understanding of their needs and desires,” Henry said.

Lynda Langford, first vice-president of GSAJ, said the upcoming conference will zoom in on new and emerging trends that are impacting the global service sector and other industries and companies globally.

Langford argued that this year’s edition of the Outsourcing2Jamaica conference will feature some of the best influencers, leaders, speakers, and advisers, whose input will help the local service sector grow. She said the theme is timely as it will provide investors with a better understanding of the global service sector and what to expect going forward.

‘Ahead of the Curve’ was perfectly selected as this year’s theme, as many of us are always focusing on what is next and how we can get ahead of the curve. Jamaica needs to continue this focus and our event this year will help to steer us in the right direction, so we can navigate the curves that we all know are coming,” Langford said.

She further argued that the benefits that participants will garner from this event will be priceless, as operators will learn from their peers and will be able to better strategise for opportunities in their businesses.

“Government and stakeholders will be able to hear from international industry leaders about what really happening, which will help them to better design incentives and create policy framework, and to be able to enable Jamaica to be a leader in the industry and growth,” added Langford.