Dr Bilal Abayomi remembered for passion, charm, infectious energy

An excellent human being, a model of greatness, an exceptional student and one who had a heart of generosity.

That is how 23-year-old medical intern Dr Bilal Olasunkanmi Abayomi, who died on April 11, is remembered by friends, educators and medical colleagues.

His parents were a picture of grief as they bade farewell to their Nigeria-born son while tears streamed down the faces of mourners as they viewed Abayomi’s body at the Central Masjid in Kingston on Tuesday.

Dr Devon Malcolm Brewster, the University of the West Indies Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery Class of 2022 representative, shared that Abayomi entered their lives just over five years ago with a vision to impact them, not only as a medical doctor extraordinaire to be, but as a friend, mentor, confidant, vibes king, and the crown prince of Jamaican Twitter.

“He was loved for his smile, his infectious energy, his unmatchable humour, his listening ear, his words of affirmation, and his care. It was no surprise that Bilal was chosen to be the chairman of our class charity play,” Brewster said.

Their efforts raised $3.2 million to purchase medical equipment for the Falmouth Hospital in Trelawny.

Brewster said Abayomi was always on duty to hear the cry of medical students and advocated on their behalf for the provision of personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Bilal was our town crier at the University Hospital of the West Indies. He kept a watchful eye on his bank account, so he could post in our group, ‘Hey! Scotia reach!’,” he shared. “Bilal was a smart, passionate and dedicated person to whatever he put his mind to. Bilal was a gem and a light that shone bright that all could see and feel the goodwill without exception.”

President of the Association of Nigerians in Jamaica, Theophilus Eze, said he still cannot fathom the reality that Abayomi is no longer alive.

“Words are insufficient to describe just how much you have positively impacted our people and, by extension, Jamaicans. You were a model and epitome of greatness. Thank you for making us proud,” he said in an emotional tribute punctuated by tears.

Principal of Half-Way Tree Primary School, Carol O’Connor-Clarke, recalled that Abayomi performed well and only completed a month of grade four before he was promoted to grade five.

“He was a model student. It is sad that he is gone so soon. We wish for his family – his mom, dad, sister, and brother, who is now the head boy of our school – God’s comfort,” the principal said.

In a tribute written by Abayomi’s grade six teacher, Paula McLaughlin, she recounted that he was an exceptional student who transitioned to high school at 10 years old.

“His small stature was no hindrance in his achievements. His participation in science class was amazing. I remember him being the main presenter at some of the many science and technology competitions we entered, dressed in his lab coat and pointer in hand. He explained articulately the experiments of generating electricity from alternative sources. I had no doubt that he would end up in the field of science,” said McLaughlin.

Joanna George-Johnson, a biology educator at Ardenne High School, said she met Abayomi in his primary school years and later became his teacher in sixth form.

“When I started teaching him, not only did I meet a brilliant young man, but an excellent human being. Bilal was definitely a gentleman and a child who was definitely raised properly,” she remarked.

HEART FOR SERVICE

Abayomi, who was also admired for his talent as a poet, played a critical role in re-establishing the Muslim Youth Organization in Jamaica.

In that capacity, he assisted with the planning of camps, feeding the poor, and organised visits to children’s homes.

He was also lauded by the Kiwanis Club of 23 East Professionals St Andrew Online for his service as the club’s first service project chairman.

President Dwayne Bender said Abayomi joined in July 2021 and as one of the youngest members, showed great enthusiasm for the movement, and had a heart of generosity to match.

“He was very instrumental in the club conducting its first project of donating two wall-mounted fans to Bustamante Hospital for Children … . He also led a health fair to assist children transitioning to the secondary level with free back-to-school check-ups,” he said, adding the first staging benefited some 100 students and the club has pledged to continue the event in honour of the late chartered member.

Graiam Brown, a close friend, shared that Abayomi’s heart for service was his favourite quality.

“In his honour, I hope that we all make an effort to emulate that. Be there for people in the way that Bilal did,” he charged.

judana.murphy@gleanerjm.com