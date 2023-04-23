Jerk chicken vendor murdered in MoBay

The Barnett Street police in Montego Bay are probing the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a jerk chicken vendor in the St James capital on Sunday.

He has been identified as 64-year-old David Gordon, others called 'Dave', of Barnett Lane, also in Montego Bay.

The police say about 5:45a.m., residents reported hearing gunshots coming from the vicinity of the Old Dragon Gym along Howard Cooke Boulevard and alerted them.

On the arrival of the lawmen, Gordon was discovered on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem.

- Hopeton Bucknor

