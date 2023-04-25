Immigration Corner | Is Canada looking for experienced bankers?

Dear Ms Powell,

I am a professional with over 10 years experience in banking. I found a video that says that if you have relatives in Canada, you can apply to live in Canada. My son and cousin are in Canada, and I would like to know if this would make my application successful under the Express Entry System as I hear you can get residence in six months. I look forward to your response.

Thank you.

EC

Dear EC,

Canada has several programmes geared towards family unification. If your family member qualifies, he can sponsor you through the Family Class category. However, one of the most popular and efficient routes used by individuals is via the Express Entry System. This system manages the economic programmes such as the Federal Skilled Worker Programme, the Federal Skilled Trades Programme, Canadian Experience Class, and the Provincial Nominee Programmes (PNP). Once you submit a complete application, there is a possibility of your application being processed within six months.

The key is to ensure that you qualify to enter the pool of candidates from which individuals are selected. Applicants are assessed based on factors such as age, work experience, education language skills, as well as proof of an ability to integrate and become successful in Canada. One of the factors the criteria that the government of Canada uses to assess your ability to integrate is proof that you have close relatives living in Canada.

Under the Canadian immigration system, close relatives are parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, children, and siblings. These relatives must be permanent residents or citizens. If your child is in Canada as a temporary resident, for example, if he is currently studying in Canada, you will not get extra points under the express entry system. You would need to wait until that child becomes a permanent resident or citizen to sponsor you under the Family Class.

Your cousin would only be able to sponsor you if your cousin is single and does not have any other close relative that he can sponsor to come to Canada. Although if your cousin lives in a province such as Manitoba, this could help you to qualify for provincial nomination as you would be someone who can integrate successfully into the Canadian society.

OTHER PROGRAMMES

Another significant way to assess your ability to integrate in the Canadian society is by proving that you have a valid job offer. A valid job offer is one obtained from an authorised Canadian employer, with a Labour Market Impact Assessment report. You must be able to demonstrate that you have the education and work experience to do the job. The job offer must be for a minimum of one year.

Having close family members and/or obtaining a job offer will help you to gain additional points under the express entry system and increase your chances of being selected from the pool of candidates when Immigration Refugee and Citizenship Canada conducts their draw.

You did not indicate your son’s status in Canada or the province in which he resides. This is important as you may explore qualifying for provincial nomination from one of the provinces. Most individuals with a degree who are 35 years old, but under 45 years, have a strong chance of being selected for the provincial nominee programme (PNP) if they have relatives in Canada and are able to satisfy the other requirements.

Although a cousin is not considered an immediate family, if you have a cousin or friend living permanently in Manitoba, then you could apply under the Manitoba Provincial Nominee Programme.

If you receive a nomination from a province, then you will automatically get enough points to be selected from the express entry pool and granted an invitation to apply for permanent residence. You are required to submit a separate application to the province in which your family resides and pay their processing fees, if applicable.

Each province has its own set of rules and required documentation. The common requirement for all economic programmes is that you must provide proof of education and language competency. You will also need to provide a copy of your relative’s permanent resident card, citizenship certificate or passport. Your relative will also need to provide proof of residence.

There are many options available for individuals who have the education, training, and work experience to become permanent residents of Canada even if you do not have relatives in Canada. The key is to demonstrate that you can integrate into the society easily by providing evidence of high English language scores, a degree and work experience in an in-demand occupation.

I recommend that you and your family members consult directly with a Canadian immigration lawyer immediately to find out the best programme for you, as we anticipate that the Canadian government and provinces will be increasing the number of individuals selected this summer and you do not want to miss the opportunity of being selected. .

Deidre S. Powell is a lawyer, mediator and notary public in Canada. Submit your questions and comments to her via deidrepowell.com. You can also find her on Facebook.