Jamaicans urged to report acts of corruption

Jamaicans are being encouraged to report acts of corruption or improper conduct within their respective organisations, under the Protected Disclosures Act, 2011.

“The Protected Disclosures Act, 2011, is here to protect you. In the event that you have identified any improper conduct within your entity and you decide to speak up, you will be protected against occupational detriment such as victimisation,” senior protected disclosures officer, Information and Complaints Division, Integrity Commission (IC), Tanesha Fagan, said.

She was speaking during a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ at the agency’s head office in Kingston, last Thursday (April 27).

On January 25, 2021, by way of the Jamaica Gazette, the Integrity Commission was named the designated authority by the minister of justice, to execute the functions pursuant to the Protected Disclosures Act, 2011.

The commission can receive and record complaints or any allegation involving acts of corruption, impropriety or irregularity with respect to the award and implementation of a government contract.

A disclosure by an employee can relate to a conduct that is likely to result in the breakdown of justice, threaten the health or safety of a person, or one that is likely to damage the environment.

Persons can also make reports about conduct that shows gross mismanagement, impropriety or misconduct in the execution of activities involving the use of public funds.

SAFEGUARDED

Fagan said the rights of an employee making a protected disclosure will be safeguarded.

“You will not be dismissed from work. You will not be denied of promotion. Just ensure that you make the report in good faith and in the public’s interest,” she stated.

Fagan pointed out that, among the benefits of having a Protected Disclosures legislation is “to foster a healthy and happy environment”.

“It promotes openness, it promotes accountability. You will feel safe and secure in your environment, and you will have that autonomy to make reports,” she said.

Senior Complaints Review Officer Alecia Darby, who also spoke, said the commission is desirous of seeing Jamaica transition to the place of choice to live, work and raise families. To achieve this, she said, citizens must take matters of corruption seriously.

She encouraged the public to provide sufficient information when they make reports, so that action can be taken on those complaints.

The Protected Disclosures Act was legislated to facilitate and encourage, in a responsible manner, disclosures of improper conduct in the public interest.

Persons can make disclosures to the commission via email at cpd@integrity.gov.jm or call 876-968-6227 for further information.

JIS