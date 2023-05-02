Growth & Jobs | 4-H Youth Ambassador hopes to bring acne solution to market

Newly crowned Female Youth Ambassador for the Portland 4-H Clubs, Chris-Ann Witter, has created what she hopes will be an organic, pioneering solution to treat acne and enhance the skin.

The 17-year-old Port Antonio High School student has formulated the Acne and Collagen Crème, utilising components of the Jamaican breadfruit and salicylic acid, which is a recognised acne-fighting ingredient.

Speaking at the recent Portland Parish Achievement Day held at the College of Agriculture, Science and Education (CASE), Chris-Ann said that the idea for the formulation came out of her personal experience with eczema and wanting to find a natural remedy.

She revealed that through research, she found that breadfruit promotes collagen production and skin elasticity and creates a lipid layer that gives the skin a glowing and more beautiful effect.

“It [breadfruit] is an abundant crop in Jamaica but is not used regularly. As such, we figured that it would benefit the commercial market by making breadfruit more recognised as a local, regional and international crop in pharmaceutical and food products,” she shared.

Witter said the facial cream, which was among innovative products on display at the Achievement Day, received positive feedback from the judges and patrons, who sampled the product.

Her plan, which she hopes to make a reality soon, is to get the Acne and Collagen Crème to certifiable standards, for entry into the local market.

The 17-year-old, who hopes to become an agricultural engineer, is part of a new generation of young people who are bringing science and innovation to agriculture to boost production and productivity, build resilience, and improve livelihoods.

They see agriculture as not just planting crops and rearing animals, but also as the means to creating wealth and a more sustainable future.

Witter said there is opportunity for more young people to get involved in agriculture to boost national development.

“I believe that the agricultural sector relies on its youth, and as such, I believe the youth should be more involved in agriculture and take up agri-related activities,” she said, noting that the sector “can be very profitable”.

Witter said she is an advocate of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries’ ‘Grow Smart, Eat Smart’ campaign and recently started a home garden, where she plants banana, plantain, pepper, and yam along with other crops. She is also involved in animal rearing.

With April being recognised locally as Farmers Month, Witter wants stakeholders in the sector to recognise the significant role they play in the lives of all citizens.

“I would like Jamaican farmers to embrace the fact that they are the ones who are providing [food] for the country and that it is an honour to know that the country relies on you to go and work hard and plant food, to provide food for citizens and sustain them,” she notes.

Witter, who joined the Jamaica 4-H Club in primary school, said that as Female Youth Ambassador, she will focus on promoting the movement and its various activities and continuing her journey as an active member.

The Jamaica 4-H Clubs Portland Parish Achievement Expo 2023 showcased and awarded students across the parish, from the early-childhood to tertiary levels, in various competitions and displays.

The event was well supported by public- and private-sector entities, teachers, and members of the wider community.

Portland 4-H Clubs and the national body also received special commendations from the Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Pearnel Charles Jr, for their collective efforts and achievements in highlighting agricultural innovations.

– JIS