JUTC says no disruption in electric bus pilot

The Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) says its drivers are being trained in how to operate its new electric bus as its pilot programme remains ongoing.

The declaration came as the JUTC dismissed as fake claims that the sole electric bus being used by the company broke down on Tuesday.

In a release, JUTC explained that the driver of the bus noticed an unfamiliar icon on the dashboard and reported the issue immediately.

The driver was then instructed to power off the vehicle for a few minutes before restarting it.

This action resolved the issue and the bus resumed operations.

JUTC Corporate Communications Manager Cecil Thoms told The Gleaner that the driver acted out of an abundance of caution.

He stated that training for drivers on how to operate the electric bus is ongoing.

“Given the fact that this is a new… electric bus which is new to our system, the drivers are in fact being trained and being sensitised, and the driver who was in the unit is one of the people who is being trained to drive the unit,” he said.

Thoms said this is the first occurrence of this nature and noted that an investigation will be conducted.

In February, the company started a six-month pilot programme on the first of the electricity-powered buses which it is adding to its fleet.

Thoms said four more electric buses are expected to arrive next month to add to JUTC's fleet and improve the efficiency within the company.

“These are buses that are a lot more modern. We don't anticipate that they will be breaking down because they are brand new and so they will be able to be dispatched on routes and as a result, there will be fewer wait times,” he said.

Over the next two years, the Government will be procuring 200 additional electric buses as announced by Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke during his 2023/24 budget presentation.

- Sashana Small

