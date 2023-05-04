Corporate Hands | JN makes donation to Women’s Centre

Dahlia Moseley Henriques (third left), acting employee engagement and culture manager at Jamaica National Group, presents a donation cheque to Marlene Murray-Brown, guidance counsellor at the Women’s Centre of Jamaica Foundation, from funds raised by members of staff at the JN Group in celebration of International Women’s Day in March. Sharing in the moment are Rose Miller (left), manager, strategic empowerment programmes at the JN Foundation, and Omar Wright, lead, environment and community development programmes, JN Foundation. The donation will go to their A-STREAM pogramme that assists young mothers through the offering of training, mentorship and scholarships. The handover took place at the Women’s Centre of Jamaica Foundation on Trafalgar Road in Kingston.