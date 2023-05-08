Charles charges farmers to increase production

MINISTER OF Agriculture and Fisheries Pearnel Charles Jr has charged farmers and fisherfolk to build on the impressive increase in domestic crop production, citing the 846,508 tonnes achieved in 2022.

The minister confessed that while he was happy, he was far from satisfied that the country had turned the corner in terms of achieving food security and nutrition.

“We have realised positive results, for which we must be happy. But there is still a lot of room for improvement and many challenges to resolve, so we should be happy, but not get too comfortable and satisfied,” he told The Gleaner at last Thursday’s media launch of Agro Fest 2023 at the St Andrew Parish Office of the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA).

AgroFest is the annual Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show hosted by the Kingston and St Andrew Association of Branch Societies of the Jamaica Agricultural Society, and is slated for Saturday, May 27 at the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries playfield, Hope Gardens.

“Our ambition must be to push to do more as we work towards achieving food security and sustainability,” Charles said, even as he reminded the function that “our farmers and fishers continue to make a significant contribution to Jamaica’s economic growth.

“This sector contributed 7.3 per cent to Jamaica’s GDP (gross domestic product) and this tells us that there is great economic value to be had from the agriculture and fisheries sector,” he added

Meanwhile, Andrei Roper, brand manager at Restaurants of Jamaica, whose KFC franchise is a sponsor, spoke to the implications of the quick turna-round by the sector on the operations of companies, such as their fast-food chain.

KFC WOULD BE NOTHING

“KFC would be nothing without our local farmers and the agricultural industry,” he said, “Not just the tremendous output from our poultry industry, but also for our salads industry, from all the ingredients which go into making our products and ensuring that we can produce the finger-licking meals on a day to-day basis.

“It’s more than just the output of our farmers and the agricultural sector. It’s what and how our farmers have bounced back from the pandemic. It’s what it represents for Jamaica and brand Jamaica. It has meant so much for our growth as a brand and helped us to deliver on our promise to the Jamaican people to keep delivering great-tasting, quality food,” Roper stated.

Public relations officer at the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN), Ashley Archer-Gooden, spoke about STATIN’s interest in AgroFest.

“We serve our farmers in a myriad of ways with the statistics that we provide to them. So we are excited to attend so we can interact and speak to patrons and other stakeholders to begin to get a better understanding of the various factors which go into the hard work of farming. We know that there are so many things that go into the finished product and we know that there is so much we need to learn, in order to appreciate what contributes to the finished products that will be on show. So we are excited to be onboard and are looking forward to May 27th,” she said.

Minister of state in the agriculture and fisheries ministry, Frank Witter, said this enthusiasm was in keeping with the renewed interest that people were showing in agriculture and fisheries.

“Years ago, people did farming mainly as a pastime, but never usually saw it as business,” Witter noted, “Now, the interest is growing and so many now are seeing agriculture as a business.”

