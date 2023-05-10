Advocates call for ‘village approach’ in raising children

MANDEVILLE, Manchester:

AN URGENT call for adults to take a proactive approach to prioritising the holistic care of each child continues to be made by advocates, who are championing this year’s Child Month theme that is focused on active involvement in loving and protecting children.

“Our children must know how much we love them and care for them despite our busy challenging and demanding lives. We must therefore revisit the village approach to raising our children where the community aids in caring for our children and collectively sees to their well-being,” expressed Dr Pauline Mullings, chair of the National Child Month Committee (NCMC).

Mullings, who was speaking at the Wesley Mount Methodist Church in Williamsfield, Manchester, on Sunday, as part of NCMC’s 70th anniversary and Child’s Month celebration, said young people rely heavily on the transformative power of love and protection. This, she said, creates a feeling of positivity and security, which can foster societal change.

“Adults let us be forward thinkers, we are setting the foundation for our children to build on,” Mullings reinforced. “Children will grow up and they will remember the way we treated them. Treat every child well … Let us join hands hearts and resources as we endeavour to secure Jamaica’s present and future. Every child matters, please get involved.”

According to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) website, children in Jamaica are exposed to violence at an early age, most commonly inflicted by parents and caregivers.

Councillor of the Mandeville division, Jones Oliphant, highlighted the significant breakdown in the home, “where love must first be shown”.

“We have departed from love at home and depend so much on cash at home. That love is thrown out through the window,” he said. “This love is what will help our children to grow and appreciate life and family worth.”

Oliphant also underscored that material things should not override a parent’s presence.

“We need to recognise that our children need to know what a genuine touch is from a parent. And as they grow and appreciate these genuine touches, whenever someone tells them that they love them, they will know the difference. Love must begin at home,” Oliphant added.

As part of the ministry’s efforts to address the shortfalls in service provided to the nation’s children, Hyacinth Blair, senior director, Ministry of Education and Youth, said a number of programmes to improve literacy, deal with nutritional needs and provide resource (for academic development), will continue to be implemented.

“This year’s theme is a call to action urging participation in child protection and care through individual action,” Blair said. “Importantly, the emphasis is on the individual because each person has to make a contribution in order to change the whole.”

