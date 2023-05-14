Caribbean Airlines resumes flights between Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC:

Regional carrier, Caribbean Airlines (CAL) has announced the resumption of operations to Caracas, Venezuela, starting yesterday.

In a statement, CAL said these are significant milestones for the airline and the flights between Trinidad and Caracas will initially operate every Saturday, with increased frequency expected later on.

“We are excited to resume our operations to Caracas and expand our network to the Eastern Caribbean. Our passengers have been eagerly awaiting the restart of the Caracas route and the overall expansion of our network, and we are thrilled to meet their expectations. This is a testament to our commitment to providing travellers with more options and improved connectivity. We believe these developments will enhance the travel experience for our customers and bring more economic benefits to the region,” said the airline’s CEO, Garvin Medera, who was speaking at the relaunch event at the Piarco International Airport.

Strategic plan

Additionally, CAL noted that the Eastern Caribbean expansion was always part of its strategic plan but was paused during the pandemic.

With the acquisition of four new ATRs, the airline said it is now ready to improve connectivity in the Caribbean region.

“The Caribbean is our home, and we are dedicated to connecting our people and communities,” said Medera.

Also speaking at the event was Alvaro Enrique Sanchez Cordero, ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, who stated that: “I am delighted that Caribbean Airlines has restarted these non-stop flights between Caracas and Trinidad and Tobago. It will be very important for trade and the movement of people. I believe that this expansion will enhance the travel experience when persons fly between our countries, and I look forward to increase frequency in the coming months.”