VDTI students spearhead $600,000 renovation of a St Ann basic school

WESTERN BUREAU:

The Miracle Tabernacle Basic School in St Ann’s Bay, St Ann, has taken on a brand new look, thanks to some $600,000 worth of renovation work, which was spearheaded by three students from the Vocational Training Development Institute (VDTI) HEART-NSTA, which solicited the support of numerous sponsors.

The project, which was undertaken to coincide with Child Month, saw significant renovation works which include the painting of classrooms, the installation of new ceiling fans, the replacement of outdated electrical sockets, the installation of energy-saving light bulbs, the gift of a new refrigerator and a new freezer, and the provision of school supplies, including white boards.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, which officially signalled the completion of the project, Sherrie-Ann Wilson-Brown, one of the three VDTI students who formed the project’s management team, expressed profound gratitude to the many sponsors who heeded their call and contributed generously to the successful renovation of the school.

“Thanks to the collective efforts, support, and contributions, we exceeded our initial goal. The staff and students now have a much better learning environment, and I am sure they will all benefit from it,” said Wilson-Brown.

Andrica Belcher, another member of the project management team, praised the dedication of her team who were unwavering in their bid to complete the project within a one-month window and managed to do so with overwhelming success.

THANKFUL

“Thanks to the donations and significant discounts we got. The staff and students will now be able to function much better as things like the new refrigerator and deep freezer will enhance the capacity to store frozen meals, ice cream, and other perishable items, ensuring a wider range of food options for the student,” said Belcher.

Racquel Williams Davis, the school’s principal, expressed much joy and appreciation at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, praising the amazing transformative renovations, which have given them an environment much more conducive to learning, especially as it relates to the improved lighting, colourful classrooms, and much-needed school supplies.

“We are no longer dealing with the lack of proper lighting and the safety concerns posed by uncovered sockets. The renovated classrooms now provide a safer and more conducive environment for both teaching and learning,” said Williams Davis.

Pastor Lincoln Brown, chairman of the board of the church-owned school, praised the project management team for their outstanding work, noting that the renovations, which were completed in just over two months, would have taken the church approximately three years to fund on its own.

Shannelle Nelson, the third member of the project management team, said completing the project gave her team a special sense of satisfaction. She urged the public to support the businesses that came onboard and assisted them with their ambitious project.

Among the long list of sponsors were Security Innovations & Electronics Limited, More Valu Hardware Limited, HL Rapid True Value, Chang’s 2 Express Limited, Dwayne’s Electrical & Building Solutions, FosRich, Computer Business Supplies, the Great House Pharmacy, NCB Foundation, Mystic Dining Restaurant & Bar, Blingers, Konoko Falls, and Le Iona Spa.