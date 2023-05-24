McKenzie denounces attack on sanitation workers

Minister of Local Government Desmond McKenzie has strongly denounced the shooting of two employees of the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) on Wednesday morning in Portmore, St Catherine.

One of the men, Satish James, has since succumbed to his injuries while the other has been admitted to hospital in serious condition.

McKenzie said the authorities are still not sure about the reason for the attack.

It's reported that the men were in the process of collecting household waste in the Portsmouth area when they were attacked by gunmen who opened fire on them about 8:30 a.m.

"This brazen act occurred in the presence of commuters, pedestrians and students, who have been traumatised by the experience. The police are investigating the incident, and I am confident the culprits will be found," McKenzie said in a media release Wednesday evening.

“I call on all well-thinking, law-abiding Jamaicans to shun and expose criminals and criminality. These crew members were doing their jobs, making their contribution to a consistently clean Jamaica," he continued.

McKenzie also commended the operational staff and management for their quick response after the incident.

He said he has been assured that the agency's leadership is taking all practicable steps to protect the staff.

