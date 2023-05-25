Westmoreland taxi operator charged with assault
Twenty-year-old David Kennedy, otherwise called 'Brown Man', a taxi operator of Whitehall, Negril, Westmoreland has been charged with assault at common law and possession of a prohibited weapon following an incident in Tank Hill, Negril on Tuesday.
Reports from the Negril Police Station are that about 6:00 p.m., a man was at his home when Kennedy approached and pointed a firearm at him and threatened to kill him.
Fearing for his life, the man ran from his house to the police station, where he made a report.
On Wednesday, May 24, Kennedy was arrested and charged after being pointed out to the police.
His court date is being finalised.
