Mechanic to be sentenced for murder of Old Harbour fish vendor

A St Catherine mechanic who shot and killed a female fish vendor last February at the Old Harbour Bay Fishing Village in the parish is to know his fate in the Home Circuit Court on June 7.

His attorney, Lloyd McFarlane, has recommended that he be asked to serve 15 years before parole consideration while the Crown has recommended that he serve no less than 20.

The 22-year-old killer, Corey Walter, pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm and murder on March 15.

However, he was remanded on Wednesday following a partly heard sentencing hearing before Justice Leighton Pusey. The judge will hand down the sentence next Wednesday.

The victim, 51-year-old Patsy Coleman, of Rasta Corner in Sandy Bay, Clarendon, was gunned down on February 15, 2022.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Less than a month later, the Johnson Pen, Spanish Town, resident was arrested and charged for Coleman’s death.

According to facts outlined by the prosecutor, on the day in question, approximately 1 p.m., the fish vendor was shot and killed at the village while on her way to use the restroom.

The woman was shot three times.

Officers who were on mobile patrol were alerted to the incident, and based on a description of the shooter, intercepted a vehicle in the Salt Gully area.

But on searching the accused and others in the vehicle, the accused fled the scene and was subsequently apprehended.

The accused subsequently gave a caution statement in which he admitted that he had killed Coleman but indicated that he was under the influence of others.

Coleman, who sold fish on the streets, had reportedly gone to the village to buy her stock when she was shot and killed.

According to the social enquiry report, Walter was seen as a promising young man in his community who got caught up in the wrong company.

McFarlane, during his plea-in mitigation, said Walter allowed himself to be influenced by others but asked the judge to consider his good community report, his early guilty plea, and that he had shown remorse, and give him a sentence of 15 years to life.