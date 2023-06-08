70 projects approved under the Urban Renewal and Development Programme

A total of 70 projects were approved for implementation in 55 constituencies and nine municipalities under the Urban Renewal and Development Programme during fiscal year 2022-23.

Additionally, six projects were approved for execution in two zones of special operations – August Town and Savanna-la-Mar.

This was disclosed by Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Everald Warmington, during his 2023-24 Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on May 31.

He informed that to date, 51 projects have been completed at a cost of $43,387,173.25.

Warmington indicated that the Zinc Fence Removal Programme is a major feature of the Urban Renewal and Development Programme.

“In 2022, approval was granted for this programme to be implemented in six constituencies at a cost of $36.4 million, with benefits accruing to approximately 400 Jamaicans,” he stated.

“Thirty sites were identified in the constituencies of St James Central, St James North West, St James East Central, Trelawny North, Hanover East and Kingston Central for zinc fence removal. The walls will be constructed in the 2023-24 financial year,” Warmington added.

Meanwhile, work to upgrade three major parks under the Community Upgrade and Beautification Project is slated for implementation in the 2023-24 financial year.

Upgrades are programmed for the JAG Myers Park in Black River, St Elizabeth; Neville Antonio Park in Port Antonio, Portland; and Rudolf Elder Park in Morant Bay, St Thomas.

These will be undertaken in partnership with the respective municipal corporations at an estimated cost of $120 million.

“The project commenced in 2022 and targets all 63 constituencies, with allocations ranging from $500,000 to $4 million for urban renewal activities, including community beautification, installation of solar lights, and park upgrading,” Warmington said.