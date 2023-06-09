Carreras offers $30m boost to communities through Project STAR

Carreras Limited has committed $30 million in support to Project STAR’s work in communities across Jamaica.

Managing director, Franklin Murillo, said his organisation has a rich legacy of nation-building and that over the past 60 years it has been their mandate to give back to communities in which they operate.

“As such, we were drawn to get onboard with Project STAR from the beginning. We see our involvement as an integral part of creating ‘A Better Tomorrow” for Jamaica,” he explained.

Murillo noted that citizens are eager to share their needs and work together to realise their goals.

“As a result, we are looking forward to the continued improvement of communities across Jamaica, including raising the overall spirit and camaraderie of the people,” he added.

He expressed confidence that Project STAR will lead to fundamental improvements within communities across the country, and is positive that the targetted interventions and tangible support will tackle societal issues, such as unemployment, violence and economic challenges which community members face.

INTERDEPENDENT

Imega Breese McNab, executive director of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) said Carreras’ – backing and that of other organisations – is a positive sign that the private sector is enthusiastic about working together to address the socio-economic and safety and security ills affecting the country.

“The support from the private sector to Project STAR is a commitment to social transformation and the willingness of organisations to play a role by applying creativity and innovation in addressing issues affecting the society,” she said.

“For Jamaica to achieve equitable and inclusive growth and development, the social health of the society is important, which is inextricably linked to the growth of business. The private sector must be a force for social transformation,” she stated.

She said businesses must align themselves to initiatives that will lead to sustainable development and a more humane economy as the wellbeing of Jamaica and businesses are interdependent.

Saffrey Brown, project director, said Carreras’ support of Project STAR signals the company’s commitment to improve the lives of Jamaicans and the country in general.

“We are happy to welcome the Carreras team to Project STAR as we collaborate to positively impact the lives of the community members in our target areas. This donation is a testament to our shared belief, the power of collective action and the transformative potential it has,” said the community development specialist.

Among donors which have committed support to Project STAR are Jamaica Money Market Brokers, Scotiabank, Musson Foundation, CB Facey Foundation (PanJam), National Commercial Bank, Sandals Foundation, Sagicor Foundation, Sagicor Financial Company, Digicel Foundation, GraceKennedy, Supreme Ventures, Barnett, Spanish-Jamaican Foundation, Restaurants Associates, Rainforest Caribbean, Barita, Richard and Diana Stewart Foundation and American Friends of Jamaica.

Project STAR is a social and economic transformation initiative created by the PSOJ in partnership with the Jamaica Constabulary Force and driven by communities to bring about societal transformation through targetted interventions in under-resourced areas of Jamaica.