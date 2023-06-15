Let there be peace

CHRISTIANA, Manchester:

More than 20 students from the Christiana High and Christiana Moravian Primary and Infant schools were affirmed as peace ambassadors, following the launch of the Manchester School Peace Initiative recently.

Conceptualised by the Reverend Sacha Lambert, board chairman of the primary school, and spearheaded by Custos of Manchester Garfield Green, the programme was created to promote law and order and civil responsibility by building a culture of civic pride in communities and schools through the young peace ambassadors.

“…If we can save our youth, then there is hope for the country (in) years to come … Jamaica is facing challenges including conflicts, violence, public disorder and Manchester is no exception. It is therefore urgent that we start promoting peace, love compassion, tolerance, respect and understanding from a young age,” Green shared.

Speaking at the launch at the Zorn Moravian Church, Member of Parliament for North East Manchester Audley Shaw referenced the abduction and killing of eight-year-old Danielle Rowe in Portmore, St Catherine, as part of the problem in Jamaica, and encouraged citizens to be part of the solution.

The students, who received training through the Dispute Resolution Foundation in diffusing conflicts and anger management, were endorsed by Minister of Justice Delroy Chuck, who stressed the need for peace in the institutions amid the rise in conflicts.

“… In making peacemakers of all our students, we are setting the stage for children to learn effectively. The whole purpose of life is about joy and balance, we can make successful [professionals] but if we can’t enjoy peace and happiness then what is the [worth]”

Chuck charged the students to speak up against conflicts by sharing the knowledge of what is right.

PEACE IN THE HOME

“Far too many children learn what they see and repeat what they see and believe this is how they must behave … Mommy and Daddy, make sure you have peace in the home … We’re not going to solve our problems by using violence of any kind.”

He said this launch needs to be replicated in all schools across Jamaica; utilising the services of the police and the restorative justice centres to train young peacemakers.

With the mandate of the justice and education sectors often overlapping, Minister of Education and Youth Fayval Williams, who delivered the keynote address, encouraged the students to take their roles as peace ambassadors seriously, embodying fairness and justice in their own corners.

“As education minister, I am pleased that this initiative is targeting our children. You are not to young to know the roles of a justice of the peace … The justice system is the backbone of any democratic society … It is important that our young people learn about aspects of civic life at an early age.”

She added: “Our goal is to have a peaceful Jamaica, where persons can resolve their conflict and not resort to violence … Our schools are perfect places to teach our children and I know that over time if we maintain it, year after year, pretty soon, we will have the kind of Jamaica that we want to have.”