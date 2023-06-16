El Niño to rev up summer temperatures

HEAD OF the Meteorological Service of Jamaica, Evan Thompson, on Wednesday put the country on notice to brace for warmer conditions in the coming months amid an expected rise in temperatures.

Thompson, who was speaking at a post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House in St Andrew, said an El Niño phenomenon, which has already developed, is expected to strengthen, further impacting temperatures.

El Niño refers to a warming of the ocean surface, or above-average sea surface temperatures, in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean.

Thompson said whenever this occurs, there is a spinoff effect, globally, which triggers changes in the climate.

“What happens for us in the Caribbean region is that it reduces our chances of hurricane development,” he said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

However, Thompson said that the El Niño is strengthening and is expected to continue throughout the hurricane season and as a result, it will impact other weather conditions.

“It also usually means temperatures over Jamaica are likely to be above normal. We have already begun to experience temperatures that are very warm,” he said.

“We can advise you that temperatures are likely to be above normal going through the hurricane season, even if it’s just one degree above normal. That is significant for many of us and it will be felt. The difference will be felt,” he added.

The weather pattern will also cause reduced rainfall, the meteorologist said, resulting in “more stress”.

He cautioned that the recent increase in rainfall in the last two weeks is not sustainable and only signalled a change in seasons.

This happens twice per year, Thompson said.

“As we move toward July and August do not expect too much rainfall. Unless you get some tropical waves that are fertile with moisture, it’s not likely that we’re going to get significant rainfall to really help us to go all the way through to the end of the year,” he said.

Additionally, he said while the forecast is for a normal hurricane season, the country must remain vigilant and be prepared for any occurrence of a system.

kimone.francis@gleanerjm.com