Police pursuing leads in St Ann hotel robbery

The police say they are actively pursuing some initial leads into Friday's robbery at the FDR Resort in St Ann.

The high-level probe is being carried out by detectives from the St Ann police division along with experts from the Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime Branch (C-TOC).

It is reported that about 3 a.m. Friday a group of men went to the office at the hotel, demanded money and proceeded to rob the night manager of a small sum of cash.

The police say none of the guests or other members of staff on duty at the location were harmed.

On leaving the premises the robbers reportedly approached a couple at the gate and demanded money.

The couple refused their demand and the men fired shots and left the premises on foot.

No one was injured.

The couple later drove to the police station and reported the matter.

The police are asking anyone with information to call the National Intelligence Bureau Tip Line at 811, Crime Stop at 311, police emergency at 119 or the nearest police station.

