Golding declares PNP’s best is yet to come

Opposition Leader Mark Golding is claiming that a revamped and refreshed People’s National Party (PNP) is becoming increasingly appealing to Jamaicans and that the party’s surge in favourability in its recently commissioned Don Anderson poll is a signal of that interest.

Golding, who is also PNP president, said the polls are now turning in the PNP’s favour, as Jamaicans are now seeing what he considers the flaws in the Andrew Holness-led administration.

He was speaking at the PNP’s Hayes divisional conference at the Hayes Primary and Infant School in Clarendon on Sunday.

“I feel a certain sense of joy when I see the polls trending in our favour. Dem nuh realise who I am, what I stand for and what I can do, but I’ve been steadily working on things and putting our team together,” Golding posited, adding that the best of the PNP was yet to come.

“We are way ahead now from where we were in February, an’ wi nuh ready fi tun it up yet,” he said, evoking cheers from the crowd.

Golding said the favourability of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) has waned, and that the electorate has lost faith and confidence in the governing party.

He continued: “Imagine, the Integrity Commission produced a leadership code of conduct. The leadership code of conduct is nothing, really ... anybody should a frighten fi sign it. Not one JLP Cabinet member choose to sign that document. The prime minister don’t sign it. I signed it, and I tell my people I think they should sign it ... mi neva force nobody fi sign it, but every single one a dem has now signed,” said Golding.

He said, too, that Jamaicans are now leaning towards the PNP, as the party is serious about tackling corruption.

“The Jamaican people recognise the decency in the leadership of the party, and recognise they can put their trust and confidence in the party now, because we are manifesting an approach which is fundamentally different from what Andrew Holness and his team doing. Di people tired a Andrew Holness now,” said Golding

Referencing inflation and the high cost of living, Golding chastised the Government, claiming it refused to yield to the Opposition’s call to “cushion the crisis”, thereby spending $40 billion “to uplift and protect the people”.

Citing fiscal management as important, Golding asserted that the PNP had spearheaded putting Jamaica on a good fiscal trajectory.

“We’re the ones that put the fiscal rules into the law. We’re the ones who recognised the importance of bringing the debt down under Portia Simpson-Miller, with Dr Peter Phillips as finance minister. We took the debt down from 148 per cent of GDP to 115 per cent. We are the ones that turn that corner for Jamaica. So Jamaica is on a proper fiscal footing moving forward, “ he charged.

Golding also implored PNP supporters to refrain from bringing the party into disrepute.

“Nuh badda sey nutten inna a social media that will mek the party look bad. If yuh have anything bad to say, sey it in a yuh yard, or in a meeting wey nobody nah film. But, once yuh saying anything about the PNP in public, it must be something that bring us closer to Jamaica House,” said Golding.

olivia.brown@gleanerjm.com