Fire guts mattress store in Spalding, Clarendon

A fire of unknown origin gutted the Super Firm Mattress Centre in Spalding, Clarendon, on Tuesday.

The store, containing sponges and mattresses, went up in flames around midday.

It is reported that the owner was inside the building when he saw smoke coming from the back and went to investigate. It was discovered that a board fence was on fire.

The owner's efforts to extinguish the blaze were futile, and the fire spread, also threatening an adjoining petrol station.

However, the quick response of the Christiana and Mandeville fire departments managed to control the blaze, preventing further damage.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The estimated cost of damage is still unknown.

- Olivia Brown

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.