Diaspora demands greater focus on issues affecting them

JAMAICAN POLICYMAKERS need to have a much greater understanding and appreciation of the diverse circumstances under which members of the diaspora live and work, as well as other factors affecting their way of life, according to Dr Stephanie Fletcher Lartey, the regional representative for the Asia and Pacific region of the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council, which along with the Global Jamaica Diaspora Youth Council had its formal launch recently.

She told the hybrid launch at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade in downtown Kingston that the goal is to work with Jamaicans in Jamaica to build mutually supportive and clearly understood relationships with parameters for collaboration and communication which will should lead to growth in the operations of both councils.

‘Develop appropriate solutions’

“We recognise that the needs and concerns of the diaspora we serve are as diverse as the geographies and cultures in which we live. We have to acknowledge the complexities and the limitations of the time zones, the distances, and means of communications and access to services in Jamaica among the other things that our diaspora in these regions encounter. As regional representatives, we will work closely with our respective heads of missions, our community-based organisations and groups and supported by the secretariat to identify the new and develop appropriate solutions to address some of the long-standing and emerging concerns of our communities,” Fletcher Lartey assured.

She identified the need for access to passport, immigration and citizenship services as a common concern shared across all the regions and offered a solution on how some of these issues may be resolved.

“We hope that the Government of Jamaican will use this diaspora mechanism to continue to build the trust in the diaspora and to use it to provide feedback when appropriate, to bring assurance to the diaspora that we are not just being heard but that our efforts are being seen and to make efforts to assist where possible. I urge you to lock arms with us, make the most of these opportunities to engage and to play your part in advancing the welfare of Jamaica and Jamaicans at home and abroad.”

Main purpose

Asha Richards, who represented the Youth Council, explained that its main purpose was to engage, empower and organise youth of Jamaica heritage, regardless of where they were born, grew up, or currently reside.

“We not only serve as a network to connect Jamaican youth to each other and relevant opportunities, but serve as a conduit to connect diaspora youth to the island itself, especially second, third and fourth generations. We are uniquely situated to empower diaspora youth and advise the government on how best to engage with them in furtherance of the national diaspora policy,” she said.

Meanwhile, Minister of State with responsibility for diaspora matters, Alando Terrelonge, declared that the national diaspora policy is a call to action for all ministries, departments and agencies for the creation of a deliberate channel for the mainstreaming of diaspora engagements.

“This will also allow for the specific alignment of resources in support of the priorities of the Government of Jamaica as well as the interests and welfare of the diaspora. Within this context, the councils are enabled to engage ... our overseas missions and other stakeholders as necessary. Unfortunately, though these mechanism have been around for several years, many do not have a full understanding and appreciation of the roles and raison d’etre (reason for being) of the council and this has created some levels of scepticism.”

Meaningful engagement

President of the VM Group Courtney Campbell pointed out that this governance structure holds tremendous potential for the expansion and deepening of meaningful engagement among members of the Jamaican diaspora, a result which would undoubtedly benefit the nation in significant ways.

“It is welcome news that the makeup and functions of the councils allow for greater inclusion of members of the diaspora and new emerging regions where Jamaicans reside. This helps us tap into the tremendous experience and expertise of the Jamaican diaspora with the ultimate aim being more robust, seamless collaboration among Jamaican thought leaders wherever they are in the world and consequently, a greater Jamaica,” he told the launch.

Doctor Angela Brown Burke, of the parliamentary opposition People’s National Party, said the organisation believes firmly in the power of diaspora engagement as a catalyst for national progress.

“We recognise that the diaspora possesses a wealth of knowledge, skills and resources that can add significantly to our country’s advancement. We are therefore committed to working with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade to develop a process where we have more intentional and meaningful collaboration.”