Water shop opened in Somerset, Manchester

Residents of Somerset in Manchester now have access to free potable water following the opening of a water shop in the area.

Minister of Local Government and Community Development Desmond McKenzie officially opened the facility on Friday, July 7.

The Somerset facility, which was constructed at a cost of $21 million, will provide 40,000 gallons of potable water daily to residents.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, McKenzie told the residents that the newly established water shop is for their personal use.

“This is the first time that we have built one with the capacity of 40,000 gallons of water. It is not a solution to the problem here and it is not going to be possible to get water into every home in the way Jamaicans are entitled to it. But since 2016, the Government has been providing minor water support across the country,” he said.

“We are providing money for municipal corporations to assist in buying water trucks, so that they can respond to the communities that need water. The country is experiencing severe drought now and prospects of rain are minimal, but while we wait, we have built this facility for the benefit of people in this community,” McKenzie added.

To date, four shops have been constructed in the parish, the other three being in Marley Hill, Bellefield, and Mile Gully.

The minister reminded the residents that the water shop represented their property tax at work, so they should guard it.

He also commended the mayor and the team at the Manchester Municipal Corporation for completing work on the water shop within time and budget.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for North West Manchester Mikael Phillips hailed Dulcie Williams, from the community, for making available the land on which the water shop was erected.

“For you to give your own property for the benefit of the wider community, I want to hail you and thank you on behalf of the people of Somerset and North West Manchester for giving of yourself,” Phillips said.

The Government has, since 2016, provided some 13 water shops across the island at a cost of some $175 million.

– JIS