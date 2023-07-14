Police say Only The Family Gang strongly involved in contract killing, lottery scamming

The Joint Anti-Gang Task Force (JAGTF) has provided insight into the operations of the Only The Family (OTF) Gang following the arrest of three alleged members during a raid in St James on Thursday.

Six guns and more than 400 rounds of ammunition were seized during the raid, while two women and a man were arrested.

The JAGTF says the OTF Gang is a second generation gang with headquarters in Red Dirt, Retirement, St James.

The gang is reportedly known for its strong involvement in contract killings and lottery scamming.

The police say the gang has contributed to a number of murder and shooting incidents, most of these stemming from gang conflicts.

The OTF is also reportedly allied with two of the St James police division's most notable gangs: the Vietnam Sparta Gang, based in the Flanker community, and the Big Yard Gang, based in Granville.

The police say the gang also has strong influence in the Green Heights Mews, Green Pond community of St James and is known to have strong transnational connections with multiple top-tier members residing overseas.

However, the JAGTF says there are clear indicators that the security forces are having an impact on the illicit trafficking of weapons and ammunition that are being confiscated through multiple controlled ports.

