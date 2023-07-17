Police appeal for help to find 61-y-o Peter Pottinger

The police are seeking the public's help to locate an elderly man from Kitson Town in St Catherine who has been missing since last week Thursday.

He is Peter Pottinger, 61, from Top Mountain district.

Pottinger is of dark complexion, slim build and about five feet four inches tall and walks with a limp.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 6 a.m. on July 13, Pottinger was last seen on Old Road, in the parish wearing a red shirt, khaki shorts and a pair of black slippers.

The police say all efforts to locate him have been futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Peter Pottinger is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police Station at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

