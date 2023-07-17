Police identify persons killed in Gordon Pen shootout

The police have identified the two men who were killed in an alleged shootout with members of the police force, which sparked protest in Gordon Pen, St Catherine, on Sunday.

They are 30-year-old Cleon Rowe, unemployed, of Kennedy Lane, Gordon Pen, St Catherine, and 17-year-old Tiwayne Cunningham, of Seaview Heights, Priory, St Ann.

The Spanish Town police say about 8:15 a.m., they were carrying out an operation in the Kennedy Lane, Gordon Pen area, when they came under heavy gunfire.

The cops reportedly took action and returned the fire.

The police say the men were later discovered with gunshot wounds in a building.

Two Sarsilmaz nine millimetre pistols were allegedly recovered from them along with four rounds of ammunition.

The matter is being investigated by the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau and the Independent Commission of Investigations.

