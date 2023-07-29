JMMB Bank and Visa award home makeover grand prize

The kitchen is considered by many to be the heart of the home, where families, friends and even strangers gather to share meals and make memories. For 56-year-old Elaine Tomlinson, grand prize-winner in the Visa Do it All promotion, a makeover of the “most important place in her home” was a cherished dream, which will finally come true.

The longstanding JMMB client became quite emotional during the recent handover event hosted by Visa Jamaica at Jamaica Food and Drink Kitchen (JFDK) when the announcer declared her winner of a home makeover valued at US$7000, redeemable at Active Home, H&L True Value and Courts Jamaica Limited. “This prize means so much to me,” she says, “because if you know me, you know that I love to cook and that when I am home, I am usually in the kitchen.”

The award was the perfect complement to a great evening that provided Elaine the opportunity to partake in one of her favourite activities, a culinary experience, under the expert guidance of Andre ‘Andre Cooks’ Sewell, Visa brand ambassador and chef. At the end of this segment, which consisted of teams of finalists, Visa Jamaica partners and the participating financial institutions, the participants were pleased with the culinary delight that they prepared – pan-seared steak, potato mousseline and market vegetables.

Still on a high from her win, Elaine is using the time since the announcement to finalise the design of her dream kitchen with input from daughter, Tia. She shared that the experience is nothing short of a miracle, noting that the previous week she had finally taken action to make the long-desired renovation project a reality. Taking a step of faith, she ordered her kitchen faucet and reached out to a contractor to get yet another quotation. “I decided to get started and work on my kitchen, even a little bit at a time, but now that I have won this prize from Visa, I can just walk into any of these stores and pick out a stove, an appliance or anything else I really want in my kitchen. Knowing the more than half of the (estimated) cost of outfitting my kitchen, as well as some of the labour cost, will be covered is a great feeling.”

LOOKING FORWARD

Tomlinson, who caters for private events and special occasions for individuals, is now looking forward to the meals she will prepare for her family, friends and herself in her dream kitchen. With plans in hand, she is gearing up to create a magazine-worthy kitchen, featuring all the modern, chic amenities while reflecting her unique style.

A first-time winner, Elaine shared that she views this prize as a testament to the shift of her fortunes which has strengthened her faith, having experienced a bout of adversity last year. “The Bible says, ‘Ask and it shall be given, and in the fullness of time whatever it is will happen’. This is (such) a blessing. The Lord has been good to me,” she outlined with a heart full of gratitude.

This grand prize win has endeared Elaine even more to JMMB, describing the relationship as a “fruitful one, that dates back to JMMB’s days at Island Life building”. She credits the financial conglomerate for the solid returns on her investments, which helped her to achieve her goals, such as sending her daughters Tia and Anika to university and the partnership with Visa for making everyday transactions and qualification for initiatives, like the Visa Do it All promotion stress free. (Card-holders received automatic entry for the promotion by simply using their Visa debit card online or at any Visa accepted local merchant for a purchase of J$500 or more)

WIN-WIN PARTNERSHIP

In expressing support for this partnership with Visa, Gifford Rankine, general manager, digital services at JMMB Group, outlined that the promotion served as a win-win for JMMB clients, several of whom copped bi-weekly prizes, as well, namely: air fryers, gas and grocery vouchers. Additionally, the third-prize winner of a staycation at Sandals Resorts also went to a JMMB client, Lorna Fairweather. “We continue to encourage clients to use their Visa debit cards to do it all, whether at the ATM, online or point-of-sales, for added safety and convenience; it is also a great way to track your spending against your budget monthly.”

“The success of the two-month Do it All with your Visa Debit Card promotion underscores the great opportunity to continue to drive cash migration to digital payments with campaigns that are appreciated by Visa issuers, merchants and cardholders alike,” observed Frank Gandarillas, senior director Caribbean Visa. The initiative saw Visa Jamaica giving away prizes valued at over US$16,000 or approximately J$2.3 million, to 23 Visa debit-card holders of four participating financial institutions.”