Taximan shot dead, more than 40 left homeless in Gregory Park attack

A taximan man was reportedly shot dead and more than 40 persons left homeless during a night of terror on Walkers Avenue in Gregory Park, St Catherine.

Several homes were destroyed by fire said to be the work of arsonists.

One person is hospitalised after sustaining burns.

The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Raneel Haughton. He was killed as he tried to escape a shooting incident on 17 Walkers Avenue.

Residents reported hearing a barrage of gunfire at about 3:30 a.m. and then fire was seen coming from the buildings on 44 Walkers Avenue.

So far 27 adults and 18 children are reportedly without a home.

Eight houses were destroyed and three partially burnt, according to assessments so far.

A number of spent shells have also been recovered.

The police and firefighters are on the scene.

Gregory Park is in Portmore which is part of the St Catherine South police division.

The area has been witnessing an upsurge in gang-related violence in recent months.

- Ruddy Matthison and Rasbert Turner contributed to this story

