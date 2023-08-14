Ramble Bridge in St Thomas to be closed for repairs

The Ramble Bridge in St Thomas will be closed to vehicular traffic to facilitate the replacement of the wooden bridge deck, the National Works Agency (NWA) is advising.

The closure of the section of the roadway which is most frequently used by persons heading from Ramble to Cedar Valley will be for six weeks – from Wednesday, August 16 to Thursday, September 28.

During the period of closure, motorists are being advised to use an alternative route and to obey posted warning signs and the instructions of flag persons.

