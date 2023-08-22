Elderly woman injured in fiery Gregory Park attack dies

The 70-year-old woman who suffered burns during a fiery attack on houses in Gregory Park, Portmore, St Catherine has succumbed to her injuries.

Naomi Gocul died in hospital today.

Earlier this month, invaders set fire to 11 houses in the area, leaving the senior citizen injured and 45 residents displaced.

The matter is still being investigated by the police.

- Rasbert Turner

