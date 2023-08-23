Jamaicans in Toronto bid adieu to outgoing diplomats

Jamaica’s top diplomats in Canada have thanked the Jamaican diaspora for its overwhelming support over their three-year tour of duty now at an end.

A community farewell reception was hosted for Sharon Miller, High Commissioner for Jamaica to Canada, and Lincoln G. Downer, Consul General of Jamaica at Toronto, at the Jamaican Canadian Community Centre in Toronto.

Miller said the the community had never denied high commission its assistance or support. She also commended entities such as the Jamaica Tourist Board, JAMPRO, GraceKennedy and the JN Group for their assistance and support.

The high commissioner said her three years in Canada have been eventful, even as half of that period was taken up by COVID-19.

“We don’t like to talk about COVID-19 because of the restrictions but, for me, there was one benefit to COVID-19, I got a chance within six months to meet all my diaspora association leaders across Canada to plan a virtual independence celebration across Canada – something that could not have been done if we never had the Zoom platform and the Zoom platform evolved because of COVID.”

The high commissioner said during her tenure she was on the executive of the Women Heads of Diplomatic Missions in Ottawa, noting that Canada prides itself on being a feminist country and it is the country that has the most female heads of missions in Ottawa.

The protocol department of Global Affairs Canada ensured that through what it called “speed dating”, diplomats were able to meet online persons who would have been important to their position over a six-week period.

Miller, who has lead for the celebration of CARICOM 50 which ends in December, reminded persons that they are invited to participate in a hybrid Regional Jamaica Diaspora Conference (Canada) on September 23 in Toronto with satellite venues in Montreal, Ottawa, Calgary and Vancouver.

SEAMLESS TEAM

Referencing what he calls the Greater Toronto, Hamilton and Niagara Area (GTHNA), Consul General Downer said the community has been expanded under his tenure.

“It’s so important to recognise the community outside of Toronto,” said Downer who first came to Canada in 2002, and then for the launch of the Jamaica 55 diaspora conference.

He said having served in New York and then London, when he got the call in December 2019 he was ecstatic to serve in Toronto where the Jamaican diaspora is as strong as the ones in those cities. He knew people in Toronto so it was not a new space and he was able to consult and bring structure to his work.

“You also have to know how you are going to do the job so I actually met with Minister Johnson Smith before, went through the strategic plan in depth, and she said to me, ‘One ask, make sure your staff sees it, and the second thing would be the consulate should be a part of the community and the community a part of the consulate,’ and so that was the main objective to ensure that we were in every nook and cranny of the GTHNA.”

Downer shared that himself and the high commissioner (Miller) decided before coming to Canada that they would work as a seamless team here.

He said he wanted to expand “our footprint for people in Jamaica to know what obtains in GTA and Canada as a whole”.

“It’s important for us to tell our story and we have the opportunity to showcase to the entire Canada that the name Jamaica must be respected.”

GREAT FOOTPRINT

The consul general also congratulated Jamaican Canadians Bishop James Robinson, Derrick McIntosh and Eddie Grant who were recently announced as recipients of national awards.

Henry Mangal, chair of the Caribbean Consular Corps and consul general of St Lucia, remarked that CG Downer was a source of wisdom and leadership in the Caribbean Consular Corps having served as the chairman in the critical COVID-19 period.

“As his successor and St. Kitts and Nevis honorary consul Brenda Foreman puts it, ‘CG Downer is a man of great knowledge and character. I am thankful for his guidance and support’.”

He said Barbados consul general Sonia Marville-Carter described Downer as competent, organised, charming, efficient and focused. And consul general of Trinidad and Tobago Tracey Ramsubagh-Mannette said what always struck her was his openness to share what he knows. “As much as he represents Jamaica’s interest, he always has the entire Caribbean community in the forefront of his mind. He wants us all to win.”

St. Vincent and the Grenadines consul general Fitz Huggins said CG Downer came to the Consular Corps with fresh ideas and fresh energies. “

Ann-Marie Layne, president of the Consular Corps Association and consul general of Antigua and Barbuda, said saying goodbye is an intrinsic part of diplomatic life. “It is particularly difficult when you’re saying goodbye to a valued member, in this case our Caribbean Consular Corps and a friend.”

Winsome Plummer, president of Jamaica Foundation Hamilton, said the high commissioner’s down-to-earth nature not only endeared her to the people she served but also inspired many.

Meanwhile, Councillor Michael Thompson said the high commissioner has left a great footprint that will be difficult to match, and the consul general has collaborated with George Brown College and the tourism board to help establish the resiliency and the crisis management centre.

He also highlighted Downer’s work with Dr Upton Allen, Division Head, Infectious Diseases, at The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids), describing the consul general as a centre of strength for many who were non-believers regarding vaccines.