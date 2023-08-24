Hanover Primary schools get ‘Dream’ donations

WESTERN BUREAU:

Two Hanover schools, Lucea Primary and Esher Primary, are the first to receive donations from Dreams 4 Jamaica, a newly formed charitable organisation comprising Jamaicans in the US.

Principals for both schools, Mrs Y. Anderson-Jackson of Lucea Primary, and Mrs A. Wright of Esher Primary, were each presented with cheques valued at $100,000.00, to be used for projects of their choice at the respective institutions.

Vice president of Dreams 4 Jamaica, Joseph Campbell, who has roots in the parish of Hanover, told The Gleaner that the presentation to the schools is the first such from the organisation to Jamaica. He says the organisation’s plan is to build out and support communities and schools across the island.

“The organisation is now in its second year of operation, and the intention is exactly what you see taking place here today, to support every single school in Jamaica, in whatever way we can,” he stated.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“It’s an organisation that is going to be doing a lot of collaborative projects, by teaming up with other organisations, to do projects in Jamaica, and try to facilitate and help, from a school standpoint,” he added.

Dreams 4 Jamaica is a registered non-profit organisation based in New York city, with a branch in Connecticut. Campbell says the groups organise fundraising events and solicit individual and corporate donations to fund its projects.

Principal Wright expressed thanks for the donation and indicated how the funds would be used in her institution.

“Our information technology department is in need of some equipment, and these funds have come in at the right time, to assist in procuring some of those needed equipment,” she stated.

While not naming the area for which the funds will be used at her institution, principal Anderson-Jackson said a project is at present being implemented at the school, for which an estimated $110,000.00 is needed to bring it to completion.

“The funds will come in handy towards the completion of that project. All we will need now is another $10,000.00...,” she stated.

Both principals expressed extreme appreciation for the support of the Dreams 4 Jamaica charity for their school, and shared that both look forward to continued relations with the organisation.