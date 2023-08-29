Trelawny man charged over machete attack

Forty-eight-year-old Errol Chaplin, a farmer of Stettin, Trelawny, was charged on Monday with assault occasioning actual bodily harm following an incident in his community on Tuesday, August 15.

The Falmouth police report that about 10:30 a.m., the complainant was at a barber shop in the area when an argument developed between him and Chaplin.

It reportedly escalated and the accused subsequently used a machete to hit the complainant in his upper body.

A report was made to the police and an investigation was launched.

Chaplin turned himself in to the police and was subsequently charged on Monday, August 28.

His court date is being finalised.

