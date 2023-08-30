Police probe Steer Town double murder

The St Ann police have launched an investigation into the fatal shooting of two men and the injury of a woman on Tuesday night.

The deceased have been identified as Jahwardo Whitelock, a 39-year-old chef, and 27-year-old Akerman Reid, otherwise called 'Older Head', both of Dam Head in Steer Town, St Ann.

It is reported that about 10:30 p.m. both men were among a group of persons having drinks in the town centre when a car drove up and the occupants alighted with guns.

The group was fired upon by the persons from the motor car.

When the shooting subsided the gunmen re-entered the vehicle and escaped. Checks revealed that Whitelock, Reid and a woman were shot and injured.

They were taken to the St Ann's Bay Hospital where Whitelock and Reid succumbed to their injuries and the woman was treated and admitted.

No motive has been established for the shooting.

- Rasbert Turner

