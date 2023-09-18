Couples’ Green Team lends a hand to coastal clean-up across five parishes

COUPLES Resorts, already a major partner in thepreservation of the White River Fish Sanctuary in St Mary, affirmed its commitment to protection of Jamaica’s environment and the blue economy by regional participation in Saturday’s International Coastal Clean-up Day, undertaking projects in the parishes of Westmoreland, Trelawny, Hanover, St Ann and St Mary.

In St Ann, Couples Tower Isle and Sans Souci team members, joined by students from NorthGate High School, Exchange, St Mary, removed hundreds of pounds of garbage from the Roxborough Fisherman’s Beach in St Ann’s Bay.

Led by Nadeen Austin, executive assistant manager, Sans Souci and Tower Isle, and Hayden Bridgette, grounds and environmental manager, Tower Isle, Couples’ 20-member team hit Roxborough Beach at 9 a.m. for its seventh year of coastal clean-up activities.

STUNNED

Stunned by the amount of garbage strewn along the roadside and the beach itself, Austin pointed to a channel from the St Ann’s Bay town centre, which empties into the sea.

“There was a lot of trash in the mangroves. We tried to clean that as best as possible. We realised that a channel leading from St Ann’s Bay was responsible for most of the garbage, which makes its way to the beach and the sea,” she added.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Bridgette, who has participated in Couples’ International Coastal Clean-up Day projects since joining the chain in 2012, tallied the team’s take.

“At Roxborough Fisherman’s Beach, in addition to what was collected by the students from Northgate High, we picked up 10 bags of garbage, plus 460 plastic bottles, forks, spoons, food containers, 150 cans and 20 glass bottles,” Bridgette pointed out.

Meanwhile, Couples Swept Away and Couples Negril team members, joined by Jamaica Defence Force personnel from Alpha Company, Second Jamaica Regiment, collectively picked up 22 bags of garbage.

The Swept Away team, which combed the beach area near the Negril Community Centre, was also joined by guests, who did their part by collecting garbage from the seafloor on their scuba-diving expedition.

Poor waste-management was cited as the contributing factor of garbage build-up by the Couples Negril team, which focused on cleaning the area adjacent the Motor Vehicle Examination Depot in Lucea.

Meanwhile, Austin said Couples’ team members were energised, knowing their efforts go a far way in enhancing the environment.

“Our Green Team members are constantly engaged in environmental ventures thorough the year such as protecting turtle-nesting and releasing turtles, tree-planting exercises, recycling projects, assisting at Tree Hill Primary with painting and grounds maintenance. We care for our environment, so today it’s all about coastal clean-up,” she emphasised.