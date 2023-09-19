Growth & Jobs | Selena DeLeon opens Core Fit Pilates Studio in Ocho Rios

AFTER TWO decades in Kingston, Selena DeLeon has expanded her Core Fit Pilates brand to Ocho Rios, setting her sights on locals and tourists along the north coast with the Pilates model of exercise.

Starting as Core Fitness in Kingston in 2002 as a fitness training studio, the centre evolved over the years into a Pilates studio, specifically geared towards correcting posture and rehabilitating back pain and imbalances that contribute to injuries while training for fitness, thus allowing improved physiques and restoration of pain-free living.

Core Fit Pilates Studio started operating in May but had its official opening on September 9, pulling out several of DeLeon’s close friends and associates, including the Brazil Ambassador to Jamaica, Elza Moreira Marcelino de Castro, and European Union Ambassador to Jamaica, Marianne Van Steen.

“We focus on core strength, work with golfers and tennis players, and regular people who seek to strengthen their ankles and knee joints,” DeLeon told The Gleaner.

“We increase their movement ability by working on rotational power and range. The beauty of Pilates is that the method is both corrective, restorative, and effective for fitness and flexibility. The results have been astounding, which bolsters the brand message, ‘See results in six sessions’.”

Pilates was developed by German Joseph Pilates over a century ago as a system of exercise to strengthen the human mind and body under the belief that physical and mental health are interrelated.

In addition to Pilates, the studio also offers weight loss solutions through the use of Core Fit Foods, which has been delivering consistent weight loss results since 2014.

Sponsored by LaGiosa Wine from CPJ, and Wata from Wisynco, the evening presented a positive outlook for DeLeon, who boasted, “The core is where the power is and we help you to maximise it. If you want your sexy back, this is the place.”