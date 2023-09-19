Reform of PATH now under way

Labour and Social Security Minister Pearnel Charles Jr has indicated that the reform of the Programme of Advancement through Health and Education (PATH) is under way and will be managed by a steering committee.

The committee is to review recommendations and is to be supported by two technical working groups.

Charles Jr, who was speaking in parliament on Tuesday, said that decisions will be made through a consultative process.

He said that the steering committee, which will be informed by the work of the technical working groups, will serve as an advisory body and will make decisions on the reform process.

The committee will be chaired by Charles Jr and will include representatives from the Ministries of Labour & Social Security, Health and Wellness, Education and Youth, Local Government and Rural Development, Planning Institute of Jamaica, and member(s) of the technical working groups.

Charles Jr said timely updates and reports will be provided to the Cabinet on the progress of the reform.

He said that one of the technical working groups will review the technical design of PATH, including the selection criteria and benefit levels.

The second will review the general rules of the programme, including the conditionalities and criteria for continued eligibility.

“The revamped PATH programme will place a renewed emphasis on education. We recognise that education is the foundation upon which future opportunities are built. The reforms will include increased support for school attendance, access to quality educational resources and vocational training, all geared towards breaking the cycle of poverty through knowledge and skill development. Healthcare will remain a cornerstone of PATH,” he said.

The minister said that the reforms will expand the healthcare component to address the evolving health needs of citizens.

Charles said he and Minister of State Dr Norman Dunn and the senior management team of the ministry have started internal consultation with staff and customers at parish offices to receive feedback on operations at the local level.

At least three regional public consultations will be convened and will take the format of town hall meetings.

The first is to be held by the end of October.

- Kimone Francis

