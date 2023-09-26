Protesting residents block Jack's Hill main road

A section of the Jack's Hill main road is now impassable after residents blocked it with downed trees and other items on Tuesday morning.

The residents are protesting the deplorable state of the roadway.

The police have advised commuters to expect delays while traversing the thoroughfare.

Motorists and pedestrians are also being urged to use alternative routes wherever possible.

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.