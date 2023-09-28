Mass prayer rally pulls hundreds to Half-Way Tree

Dr Elaine McCarthy, chairperson of the Jamaica Umbrella Group of Churches (JUGC), hailed the hundreds of persons who turned out for the renewal of the annual mass prayer event in Half-Way Tree Square on Sunday to intercede for the nation’s political leaders.

Held under the theme, ‘Jamaica Pray’, McCarthy described as “watchmen” the church leaders, members and supporters who gathered in the square from Corporate Area communities and various parishes across the island, even amid the threat of rain.

“As we take our positions as watchmen for our nation, let us hold up our leaders perpetually before God in prayer, so that He will be able to do mighty works through them,” McCarthy said.

For four hours the capital was transformed into a sacred ground with worshippers raising their voices in prayer, in support of the initiative of their church leaders.

Cars were blocked from traversing for metres through the usually packed thoroughfare. An altar was set up alongside the landmark clock in Half-Way Tree.

Reflecting on the words of the National Anthem, McCarthy said the churches want God to embrace Jamaica as never before, so that all the challenges and the issues being faced will be “levelled at the foot of the Cross”.

She said she was happy to be there to salute her fellow Jamaicans and join together to pray, which is a weapon “that we use when we need to touch Heaven”.

“We want quietness and we want peace. Bless the Lord!” she said, before citing 1 Timothy 2:1-2 as the reason the JUGC returned with the annual prayer rally as a church calendar event for Jamaica.

One of the most powerful prayers from the evening’s proceedings came from Bishop Dr Rowan Edwards, who expressed the desire to see Prime Minister Andrew Holness evangelising as a Christian.

“Lord Almighty, as we lay hands on each other’s shoulders, let Prime Minister Andrew Holness start preaching the gospel!” Edwards shouted.

“The sight that will be if Andrew Holness stands up on a stage and preach ‘for God so loved he world that He gave His only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish’! What a sight! And then save the leader of the Opposition, too, and make him make altar call! Mighty God, what a sight that would be! Jamaica needs righteous leaders who will preach the gospel of Jesus Christ!” he continued.

He cited 1 Timothy 2:1-2 as the basis for the prayer rally, which states that “... supplications, prayers, petitions and thanksgiving be given for kings and all in authority”.

“As we lift up this man, the Right Honourable Andrew Holness, before God, I love both Mr Mark Golding and the prime minister of Jamaica. I love both leaders, but I’ve been asked to pray for the prime minister, and that’s what I’ll do,” Edwards said.

He also offered prayer for Juliet Holness, wife of the prime minister, and their sons.

The bishop shared that 7,000 satellites are feeding the nation of Jamaica with evil powers, and that children are being given guard rings, and men being sent out as butchers to cut the throats of human beings as if they are hogs or cows.

Jamaica Pray was broadcast live on YouTube through the Portmore Holiness Christian Church.

ainsworth.morris @gleanerjm.com