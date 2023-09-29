Flu vaccines now available

EIGHTEEN THOUSAND doses of flu vaccines are now available in the public health system as the nation braces for the upcoming flu season in October.

Director of Health Services Planning and Integration, Dr Nadine Williams, speaking at a post-Cabinet press briefing on Wednesday at Jamaica House, said that the vaccine is being offered free of cost to a number of high-priority groups.

Among them are healthcare workers, children and the elderly with chronic illnesses, pregnant women, individuals who are institutionalised or in state care, and non-health frontline workers.

“Although we have prioritised these groups, it is important to know that no one will be refused the flu vaccine in our public facilities,” Dr Williams pointed out.

She further stated that private healthcare providers are being encouraged to procure influenza vaccines through private distribution, in an attempt to widen access for the general population.

The flu is an acute viral infection that spreads easily from person to person, mainly by coughing, sneezing and through close contact. Symptoms include fever/chills, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, cough, headache, runny or stuffy nose.

The vaccines were purchased by the Ministry of Health and Wellness through the Pan American Health Organization’s Revolving Fund for Access toVaccines.