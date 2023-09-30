Top five parish spellers – St Thomas
Published:Saturday | September 30, 2023 | 12:06 AM
Champion Word: I-N-D-I-S-C-I-P-L-I-N-E
POSITION NAMES AGE SCHOOL
1st & Top Girl Abegail Thompson 10 Airy Castle Primary
2nd Dominique Balfour 11 Lyssons Primary
3rd & Top Boy Andrew Campbell 11 Golden Grove Primary
4th Nycoia Deans 7 Dalvey Infant & Primary
5th Omalara Patterson 10 Middleton Primary
Top five parish spellers –Portland
Champion Word: E-X-T-R-A-C-T-I-O-N
PARISH/ POSITION NAMES AGE SCHOOL
1st & Top Boy Dayton Jennings 8 Nonsuch Primary
2nd Kijmar Higgins 9 Buff Bay Primary
3rd & Top Girl Mickayla Vernon 10 Windsor Castle Primary
4th Sasheka Mitchell 10 Nonsuch Primary
5th Krisan Smith 9 Tranquility Primary & Infant