Sep 30, 2023

Top five parish spellers – St Thomas

Published:Saturday | September 30, 2023 | 12:06 AM
Abegail Thompson, from Airy Castle, won the 2023 Spelldown for St Thomas when she spelt the word INDISCIPLINE.
Abegail Thompson, from Airy Castle, won the 2023 Spelldown for St Thomas when she spelt the word INDISCIPLINE.
Dayton Jennings is the Spelling Bee champion 2023 for Portland.
Dayton Jennings is the Spelling Bee champion 2023 for Portland.
Champion Word: I-N-D-I-S-C-I-P-L-I-N-E

POSITION NAMES AGE SCHOOL

1st & Top Girl Abegail Thompson 10 Airy Castle Primary

2nd Dominique Balfour 11 Lyssons Primary

3rd & Top Boy Andrew Campbell 11 Golden Grove Primary

4th Nycoia Deans 7 Dalvey Infant & Primary

5th Omalara Patterson 10 Middleton Primary

Top five parish spellers –Portland

Champion Word: E-X-T-R-A-C-T-I-O-N

PARISH/ POSITION NAMES AGE SCHOOL

1st & Top Boy Dayton Jennings 8 Nonsuch Primary

2nd Kijmar Higgins 9 Buff Bay Primary

3rd & Top Girl Mickayla Vernon 10 Windsor Castle Primary

4th Sasheka Mitchell 10 Nonsuch Primary

5th Krisan Smith 9 Tranquility Primary & Infant