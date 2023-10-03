Nigeria’s Independence Day celebrations feature Jadire fashion parade

The Federal Republic of Nigeria celebrated its 63rd anniversary of independence on Saturday, September 30, at 2 Milllsboro Close. As with any official Nigerian event, it was about speeches, music, traditional dancing and singing – a festive affair, if you will. And the fashion never failed to be eye-catching.

The event itself was a fashion parade, over which pregnant passing clouds hovered and drizzled a bit, but moved on to rain on some other parade. The fashion frenzy got more intense when SAINT International models strutted for various collections, one of which was the Jadire batik pieces inspired by Nigerian cultural diplomat Alao Luqman Omotayo and others. But, it was not only the models who flaunted Jadire, as the photos on this page will show. Jadire is the Jamaican-Nigerian essence of tie-and-dye fabric.