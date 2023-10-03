Tue | Oct 3, 2023

Nigeria’s Independence Day celebrations feature Jadire fashion parade

Published:Tuesday | October 3, 2023 | 12:08 AMPaul H. Williams/Contributor
Shaq Dawkins is happy in this vibrant ensemble.
Davio Henry is flaring and slaying it.
T. K. Wilson, winner of the 2023 Fashion Face of the Caribbean Model Competition, is in Carib blue.
It is about this piece of batik fabric between Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, and renowned fashion designer Simone Gordon.
Shalom Gardener is a picture of ruffled elegance.
Jaheim Campbell models a variegated top.
Jessie Craig is demure in this halter back number.
The Federal Republic of Nigeria celebrated its 63rd anniversary of independence on Saturday, September 30, at 2 Milllsboro Close. As with any official Nigerian event, it was about speeches, music, traditional dancing and singing – a festive affair, if you will. And the fashion never failed to be eye-catching.

The event itself was a fashion parade, over which pregnant passing clouds hovered and drizzled a bit, but moved on to rain on some other parade. The fashion frenzy got more intense when SAINT International models strutted for various collections, one of which was the Jadire batik pieces inspired by Nigerian cultural diplomat Alao Luqman Omotayo and others. But, it was not only the models who flaunted Jadire, as the photos on this page will show. Jadire is the Jamaican-Nigerian essence of tie-and-dye fabric.