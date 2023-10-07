MoBay City Run distributes more than $3.5m in scholarships

The MoBay City Run charity race in Western Jamaica recently held a ceremony where they distributed over $3.5 million in scholarships for this year. The event took place at the Sandals Montego Bay conference room and was filled with recipients, donors, and organisers who were overwhelmed with joy and even shed tears. The initiative, now in its 10th year and seventh staging, attracted a roomful of supporters largely from The University of the West Indies, Western Jamaica campus; the University of Technology, Jamaica, Western campus, and the Montego Bay Community College.

The group was surprised by its newest sponsor, Dr John Gordon, from Union Dental, who made a significant commitment to donate half a million dollars annually for the next five years in support of the charity event.