Sat | Oct 7, 2023

MoBay City Run distributes more than $3.5m in scholarships

Published:Saturday | October 7, 2023 | 12:07 AM
Dr Barbara Grandison (centre) presents a symbolic scholarship cheque of $3.5 million to tertiary students for distribution among their various schools. From left: Enroy Madourie, Miquela Harvey, Kelisa Wildman, Kayla Allen, Toni-Shae Spence, and Junord Grant.
Ashley Anguin
Dr Barbara Grandison (centre) presents a symbolic scholarship cheque of $3.5 million to tertiary students for distribution among their various schools. From left: Enroy Madourie, Miquela Harvey, Kelisa Wildman, Kayla Allen, Toni-Shae Spence, and Junord Grant.
Gerline Nelson, 83-year-old runner (centre), shares lens with Antoinette Smith (left), campus coordinator, University of Technology, Western, and Inderia Adjudah, administrative officer, University of the West Indies, Western Jamaica campus.
Ashley Anguin
Gerline Nelson, 83-year-old runner (centre), shares lens with Antoinette Smith (left), campus coordinator, University of Technology, Western, and Inderia Adjudah, administrative officer, University of the West Indies, Western Jamaica campus.
Rachel McLarthy (left), corporate director of communications and public relations, Sandals Resorts International, in conversation with Patrick Prendergast (centre), campus director, The University of the West Indies, Western Jamaica campus, and Dr Luz Longsworth, senior corporate director, Sandals Corporate University.
Ashley Anguin
Rachel McLarthy (left), corporate director of communications and public relations, Sandals Resorts International, in conversation with Patrick Prendergast (centre), campus director, The University of the West Indies, Western Jamaica campus, and Dr Luz Longsworth, senior corporate director, Sandals Corporate University.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Vernon Ellis, acting head of the Area One police division (centre), is sandwiched between Dr Barbara Grandison (left) and Dr Sherridene Lee.
Ashley Anguin
Senior Superintendent of Police, Vernon Ellis, acting head of the Area One police division (centre), is sandwiched between Dr Barbara Grandison (left) and Dr Sherridene Lee.
Janiel McEwan (left), recipient, MoBay City Run, poses with Tangi C. Smith, county commissioner, District 8, Montgomery, Tennessee.
Ashley Anguin
Janiel McEwan (left), recipient, MoBay City Run, poses with Tangi C. Smith, county commissioner, District 8, Montgomery, Tennessee.
Yakinie Mitchell (left), chairman, Mister & Miss Tourism Jamaica, in conversation with Rocio Graham (centre), events manager, Cover Me Up Events, and Dr John Gordon, dental surgeon, Union Dental Centre.
Ashley Anguin
Yakinie Mitchell (left), chairman, Mister & Miss Tourism Jamaica, in conversation with Rocio Graham (centre), events manager, Cover Me Up Events, and Dr John Gordon, dental surgeon, Union Dental Centre.
The MoBay City Run charity race in Western Jamaica recently held a ceremony where they distributed over $3.5 million in scholarships for this year. The event took place at the Sandals Montego Bay conference room and was filled with recipients, donors, and organisers who were overwhelmed with joy and even shed tears. The initiative, now in its 10th year and seventh staging, attracted a roomful of supporters largely from The University of the West Indies, Western Jamaica campus; the University of Technology, Jamaica, Western campus, and the Montego Bay Community College.

The group was surprised by its newest sponsor, Dr John Gordon, from Union Dental, who made a significant commitment to donate half a million dollars annually for the next five years in support of the charity event.