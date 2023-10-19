Large contingent of J’cans from diaspora receive national honours, awards

The Jamaican diaspora was well represented during Monday’s presentation of national honours and awards through at least eight persons who were conferred with such honours.

Those receiving honours and awards were Clive ‘DJ Kool Herc’ Campbell, who received membership in the Order of Distinction in the rank of Commander (CD); Professor Bertram Melbourne, and Bishop Dr James Robinson of Toronto, Canada, who both also received CD membership. Dr Robert Clarke and Alrene Richards Barr both received membership in the Order of Distinction in the rank of Officer (OD).

Clement ‘Ras Clem’ Hume received the Badge of Honour as did Eddie Grant and Derrick McIntosh.

Kool Herc received membership in the CD for his contribution to the international recognition of the Reggae/DJ music genre and for pioneering the Hip Hop music genre.

Melbourne was awarded for his outstanding contributions in the field of education, mentorship, community service and to the Jamaican Embassy in Washington, DC.

Robinson was honoured for contributions to the Jamaican diaspora in Toronto in the areas of Religion, Civic Advocacy and Counselling.

Clarke received a place in the OD in the field of medicine and philanthropy, while Richards Barr was honoured for her contributions in the field of aviation, locally and internationally. Hume got his award for services to the Jamaican diaspora in the United States, while Grant received his for service in the field of photo-journalism and documenting the development of the diaspora in Toronto, Canada.

McIntosh got his award for service to the Consulate General of Jamaica in Toronto, Canada, and to the Jamaican diaspora in the Greater Toronto area.

Speaking with The Gleaner about the award that he received, Melbourne said he has tried to shine a bright light in the corners that need such a light but had no idea that what he was doing was being observed.

“To get this award from my government is extremely meaningful,” he said.

COMPARABLE TO NOTHING ELSE

The honour, he said, is comparable to nothing else.

Melbourne said it was even more special that he received his award from the governor general, whom he taught.

He said he worked with students in Jamaica before migrating and that he has continued such work with students seeking to improve the conditions of young people who are seeking to lift themselves and make a difference.

Speaking with The Gleaner after receiving his instrument signifying membership in the OD, Clarke said he was honoured and humbled by the award.

“I am deeply honoured by this award. I never thought this would happen,” he said.

Clarke said when he started giving back in the area of medicine, he did so because as a child of an inner-city community in Jamaica he saw first hand how many people suffered and died because of the lack of proper medical care, either because they distrusted the system to provide them with the treatment they needed or because they could not easily access healthcare.

“I wanted to make a difference in the lives of people at the bottom of the economic ladder so that they could access healthcare as well as being taught the essentials of proper healthcare and prevention,” he told The Gleaner.

He said where you can you should strive to make a difference in the lives of those who are in need.

According to Clarke, he goes to communities in Jamaica and elsewhere not only to heal but to prevent.

Hume said that getting the award from the government showed that efforts such as his have not gone unnoticed.

“This award means a lot, to be honoured by your country of your birth. I will cherish and wear it with pride,” he said.

Hume said that never in his wildest dream did he believe that this would happen to him.

He pointed out that, when he started on radio the idea was to give a voice to the voiceless and to help people.

Hume said it gave him joy to see many others from the diaspora also being honoured for their outstanding contributions.

“These awards and honours suggest that the work has not gone unnoticed,” he said.

